Armenia promises to transfer 8 maps of minefields to Azerbaijan

25 Jan. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia announced its intention to transfer 8 more maps of minefields to Azerbaijan. New information about mined territories was revealed by the National Security Service of Armenia.

In the coming days, Yerevan is going to transfer new maps of minefields to Baku -eight forms with relevant information.

The National Security Service of Armenia reported that the discovered logs “will be transferred to the Azerbaijani side through working channels in the coming days, and their copies will be sent to international partners.”

Mine incidents continue to occur in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Karabakh, despite the efforts made, remains one of the most mine-contaminated regions.

According to reports from the Armenian side, new maps are being created through surveys among the servicemen.