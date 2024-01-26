Türkiye officially approves Sweden's entry into NATO

26 Jan. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye approved a protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO. This is stated in the decree of the Head of state, which appeared in the official government gazette Resmi Gazete.

"It was deemed feasable to approve the "Protocol on the participation of the Kingdom of Sweden in the North Atlantic Treaty", signed in Brussels on July 5, 2022. The law comes into force on the date of publication. The provisions of this law are ensured by the President",

the document says.

Earlier this week, Sweden's application to join the North Atlantic Alliance was ratified by the republic's parliament.