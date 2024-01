26 Jan. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, six people were killed as a result of a car accident involving a bus in the northern part of the Republic of Türkiye.

Having lost control due to unfavorable weather conditions, the bus driver caused the overturn of the vehicle on the Kastamonu-Taşköprü highway.

It is noted that six people were killed in the incident, and another 33 were injured. It should be added that among the dead there are no citizens of foreign countries.