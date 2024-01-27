Tbilisi hopes Baku and Yerevan to sign peace treaty soon

27 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili highlighted his office had “consistently advocated” for establishment of “lasting peace and stability” in the South Caucasus region, during a press briefing with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Tbilisi.

The Georgian PM stressed his government was “always prepared” to play a role in fostering “enduring peace”, which he said would bring benefits to countries across the region.