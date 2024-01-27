РУС ENG

Tbilisi hopes Baku and Yerevan to sign peace treaty soon

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili highlighted his office had “consistently advocated” for establishment of “lasting peace and stability” in the South Caucasus region, during a press briefing with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Tbilisi.

The Georgian PM stressed his government was “always prepared” to play a role in fostering “enduring peace”, which he said would bring benefits to countries across the region. 

"We observe the ongoing dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia with great optimism. I wish to convey our hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan will expeditiously reach a peace agreement, undoubtedly contributing to the reinforcement and sustenance of the prevailing peace in the region - an imperative for our nations", Garibashvili said. 

