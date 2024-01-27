100,000 people to return to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur in 3 years

27 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 100 thousand people will settle in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur in the next three years, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said.

According to him, the return of internally displaced persons is being implemented as part of a state program.

“As part of the implementation of the 'I State Program for the Great Return to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation', the return of internally displaced persons to their homes is being carried out. In general, over the next three years, more than 100 thousand people are expected to return to the regions of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur,” Polad Bulbuloglu said.

The envoy said that large-scale restoration work has been carried out in these territories recently. He said that huge financial resources have been allocated from the country’s budget for these purposes.