Baku and Yerevan to discuss delimitation process once again

27 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The next meeting of the delimitation and demarcation commissions between Azerbaijan and Armenia is expected to take place in the coming days, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

According to he minister, one of the important components related to the post-conflict relations between the two countries is the issue of determining the state border between them.

The last meeting of delegations led by the deputy prime ministers of the two countries took place at the border in December, 2023.