Türkiye calls for ending conflict in Gaza

27 Jan. 19:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish President called on Israel to stop its military operation in the Gaza Strip. He emphasized that this call was supported by the international community.

"We once again call on Israel to heed the calls of the international community and international organizations and stop the attacks and massacres [in Gaza] as soon as possible",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

The day before, the Turkish leader said that Ankara would do everything to bring peace to the Palestinian enclave.

"Türkiye will continue to make every effort to establish a ceasefire and achieve lasting peace, and to support our Palestinian brothers and sisters",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.