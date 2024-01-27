24 billion rubles spent on development of Russian Atom

27 Jan. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian company Kama has raised an impressive amount for the assembly of Atom electric cars. Over the course of two years, 24 billion rubles were transferred to developers.

It is noted that 14 billion rubles were allocated by private investors, and the rest of the funds were transferred by the Industrial Development Fund.

Kama company representative Anatoly Kiyashko said that 105 thousand cars had been already booked.

He also clarified that production was supported by KAMAZ, Rosatom and Kaspersky Lab.

Kiyashko noted that its own platform and operating system was developed for the car, which would make driving more comfortable.

The assembly of Atom electric cars will start next year.