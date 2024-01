28 Jan. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the southern part of Georgia, the Paravani Pass is temporarily inaccessible to traffic. This was reported in the Department of Roads of the Republic.

They noted that the decision to close the road temporarily for all types of vehicles was made due to difficult weather conditions.

Restrictions will be in effect on the section from 94 to 147 kilometers on the Koda-Partskhisi-Manglisi-Tsalka-Ninotsminda highway at least until the end of today.