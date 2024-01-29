Armenia declares sincere interest in peace treaty with Azerbaijan

29 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is sincerely interested in complete normalization of relations with Azerbaijan, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said on January 29.

"We continue to be sincerely interested in the complete normalization of relations with our neighbors and the signing of a peace treaty. You know that on January 4, we sent the Armenian party’s updated version of the text of the respective agreement," Kostanyan said.

According to him, Yerevan is waiting for Baku's response.