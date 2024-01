29 Jan. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Assistant to the Russian President for International Affairs Yuri Ushakov announced Vladimir Putin's imminent visit to Türkiye.

According to Ushakov, the Russian leader's visit to Türkiye is currently being prepared. He said that it would take place in February of this year.

Earlier it was reported that the date of Putin's arrival in Türkiye would depend on the schedule of the leaders of the two states. Putin said on Direct Line that he intended to meet with Erdoğan in early 2024.