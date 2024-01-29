29 Jan. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

An act of blasphemous vandalism was committed in Yerevan. The perpetrator himself captured his crime on video.

As follows from the videos, the man tore ribbons in the colors of the Russian tricolor from mourning wreaths and trampled them.

Then the criminal overturned the wreaths on the ground, claiming that there was no documentary evidence of that terrible tragedy.

Let us remind you that January 27 is the Day of Military Glory of Russia, namely the Day of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the fascist blockade. The siege of Leningrad became one of the most terrible stages of the Great Patriotic War. It lasted 872 days. During this time, disease and hunger claimed the lives of 641 thousand city residents, and tens of thousands more died during the evacuation.