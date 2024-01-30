EU to invest 10 billion euros in Middle Corridor project

30 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union has expressed its intention to participate in the development of the Middle Corridor, which connects Asian and European states.

Brussels plans to allocate 10 billion euros on the implementation of the international transport route project. This information was announced by Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis at the opening of the Global Gateway Investors forum.

"I am pleased to see that international partners present today are committing to provide €10 billion in investments to develop sustainable transport connectivity in Central Asia, including new European Commission and European Investment Bank commitments of €1.5 billion",

Valdis Dombrovskis said.

It is noted that in this way the European Union is looking for additional transport corridors between the countries of Europe and Asia.

The forum opened today in Brussels, is attended by representatives of the EU countries, Central Asia, the Caucasus and Türkiye.