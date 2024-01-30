Solemn ceremony of handing over keys to apartments takes place in Lachin

30 Jan. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of families of former IDPs has arrived in the city of Lachin. Here they received the keys to the apartments.

In addition to the property owners, the ceremony participants included officials of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs and the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin region, which is part of the East Zangezur economic region.

It is noted that all those returning to Lachin will live in the same place where they lived before the occupation. Currently, 431 families or 1,627 people live in the city.