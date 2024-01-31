Israel eyes plan of exile for some Hamas leaders

31 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli government has discussed internally a plan to allow some of Hamas’ senior military leaders to take refuge in a third Middle East country as a step to accelerate an end to the war in Gaza.

It could be Algeria, Qatar or Saudi Arabia, Semafor reported citing sources.

The longshot initiative could include exiling top Hamas officials. These include Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif.

According to some Israeli officials, the exile plan could form part of a package of steps to end the Gaza war that includes Hamas releasing all of its remaining hostages; the laying down of arms by its lower-rank fighters and commanders; and the establishment of a new post-war Gaza leadership free of Hamas politicians and operatives.