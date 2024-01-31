Fuel quality inspected across Georgia

31 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Environmental Protection Ministry’s Department of Environmental Supervision inspected 100 petrol stations across the country to check fuel quality.

The body said 80 diesel and 20 gasoline units were inspected in the effort, with violations detected in 28 of the samples collected.

It was noted that fuel quality had been found to be below legal requirements in 25 diesel and three gasoline samples, while 12 samples had shown failures to meet sulphur content regulations, and norms on explosion temperatures had not been met in 10.

Other samples had shown simultaneous violations of “several parameters”, with the materials handed over to “relevant courts for further consideration”.

The department issued $746,362 in fines for violations of environmental standards.