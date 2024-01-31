Dagestan cognacs to conquer China

31 Jan. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Dagestan cognac intends to reach a new level this year: the products of the Kizlyar Brandy Factory may become available for the Chinese consumer.

According to a representative of the enterprise, such plans for 2024 were outlined by the plant for the production of alcoholic beverages. In total, this year, it is planned to increase the volume of beverage production to 1.1 mln deciliters.

Currently, Dagestan cognacs are in demand in Kazakhstan, Belarus and a number of other countries.