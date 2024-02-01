Russia may start supplying grain to Iran via Caspian Sea

1 Feb. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation from the Russian Railways Logistics company visited Turkmenistan. The delegation will visit the international seaport of Turkmenbashi. During the meeting, the issue of grain transit through the Caspian Sea in the direction of Iran and Afghanistan was discussed.

Representatives of Russia assessed the possibility of regular supplies of grain from the ports of Makhachkala, Astrakhan and Turkmenbashi in the direction of Iran and Afghanistan. Container transportation between Astrakhan and Turkmenbashi can also be established.

Work with the Turkmen port could start as early as March, Russian Railways Logistics reported.

The Caspian Sea unites five countries. In addition to Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran, these are Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.