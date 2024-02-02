Israel and Hamas take first step towards ceasefire

2 Feb. 9:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel and Hamas have not yet reached a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by a source familiar with the situation.

At the same time, he confirmed that Israel agreed to the general provisions of the deal with the Hamas group, which were worked out at negotiations in France with the participation of mediators, Reuters writes.

Earlier yesterday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Israel and Hamas had been close to concluding a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. According to him, Israel approved the general provisions of the deal, and the first positive signal regarding the possible conclusion of an agreement was received from Hamas representatives.

"At the meeting in Paris, it was possible to consolidate all the proposals together. These proposals have been approved by the Israeli side, and now we have the first positive confirmation from Hamas also of general framework",

Majed al-Ansari said.

Let us remind you that a few days ago CNN reported that international mediators had reached a consensus in general terms, but it would be very difficult to agree on the specific details of the agreement.