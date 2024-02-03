Olympic flame delivered to Sochi again

3 Feb. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

Residents and guests of Sochi are once again experiencing the exciting moments of the 2014 Olympics, which took place in the resort city 10 years ago. Today, as then, the Olympic torch relay has arrived in the city center.

Today, in Sochi, a reconstruction of the Olympic torch relay was held, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the 2014 Olympics: the Olympic flame was delivered to the central station of the resort city to the orchestra and applause of the participants. The authorities and athletes became the torchbearers.

The action started yesterday in the Lazarevsky district in the village of Magri. Athletes, honorary residents of the resort and social activists took part in it, Svetlana Kalinina, First Deputy Mayor of Sochi said.