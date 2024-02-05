Number of flights from Russia to Istanbul to increase

5 Feb. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ural Airlines launch direct flights from Yekaterinburg to Istanbul.

"From February 8, Ural Airlines will begin operating direct regular flights from Yekaterinburg to Istanbul. Flights are scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays",

the air carrier said.

The new flights will be in demand not only among those who want to visit Istanbul, but also among transit passengers. From Türkiye one can fly to many cities in Europe. The flight schedule is convenient for transfers.

It should be noted that Türkiye is the most popular foreign destination among Russian tourists. This year, a record number of tourists from the Russian Federation is expected in the country.