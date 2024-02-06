What will Putin and Erdoğan talk about?

6 Feb. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke on what Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will talk about during the Russian President's visit to Türkiye.

He noted that the leaders of the two states would discuss trade and economic relations in all dimensions, including the problems of settlements between the countries.

"Türkiye is our important trade and economic partner, and, of course, all the nuances of these relations will be on the agenda",

Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin's visit to Türkiye

Vladimir Putin's visit to Türkiye was announced during the President's Direct Line. There, the Head of state said that he planned to come to Türkiye at the beginning of the year to meet with Erdoğan.

After some time, information about this was confirmed in the Kremlin and Ankara. It is reported that negotiations between the presidents of the two countries will take place in mid-February.