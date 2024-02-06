World to run out of gas

6 Feb. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The world will face gas shortages in the coming years, Qatar's Minister of State said.

"Gas will be the most necessary resource. And we see that from 2025 to 2030 there will be a gas shortage in the world",

Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi said.

The Qatari politician explained that the gas market had undergone serious shocks, including those related to logistics, after the European countries abandoned "blue fuel" from the Russian Federation.

According to the Minister of State, another negative factor is sharp rises and falls in gas prices due to changes in supply directions. They are destructive for the market.

Who has the most gas in the world?

Russia ranks first among the world's countries in terms of gas reserves. Iran and Qatar are among the top three world leaders in this indicator. The USA is in fourth place. Turkmenistan closes the top 5.

In terms of gas production, the USA is the leader. The Russian Federation is in second place.