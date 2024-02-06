Third participant in attack on court detained in Istanbul

6 Feb. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Police have detained the third participant in the attack on the court in Istanbul on February 6. The Turkish media write about this.

"The police detained another criminal who ran away from the scene. He was injured",

Sabah newspaper said.

What happened?

A man and a woman approached the security point located at the entrance to the courthouse and opened fire. There was a shooting during which they were destroyed. As a result of the incident, a woman was killed and five other people were injured, including three police officers. The Turkish Ministry of Interior called the incident an attempted terrorist attack. According to preliminary data, the terrorist attack was organized by the organization DHKP-C, which is banned in Türkiye.