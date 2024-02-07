Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva vote in Khankendi

7 Feb. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva voted in Azerbaijan's presidential election today.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members cast their votes at the polling station No. 14 of constituency No. 122 of the city of Khankendi.

Polling stations in liberated territories have opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4).

In total, two polling stations No. 14 and No. 15 have been opened in the city of Khankendi.