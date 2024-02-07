Svetlana Vasilkova: we are encouraged by level of organization of elections in Azerbaijan

7 Feb. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today's presidential election in Azerbaijan demonstrated a high level of organization, and the voters who came to the polling stations showed their interest in determining the future of the republic. The observer from the Russian Federation Svetlana Vasilkova told Vestnik Kavkaza about the voting.

EXCLUSIVE



International observers were encouraged by the level of Azerbaijan's presidential election held today. Svetlana Vasilkova, an observer from Russia from the Civil Dialogue organization, said in a conversation with a correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, summing up the results of the past vote.



"Today, we've managed to visit 12 polling stations. I would like to note the high level of preparation for the elections. We are very encouraged by the highest level of voting. This is really a very large-scale event for the entire country. I would also note the high turnout: the people are truly united, people do care who will be the Head of state and who will lead them further", she said first of all.



The observer noticed that young people and families with children were active in the elections. "It was good to see how many young people came to the polling stations. We were convinced that in Azerbaijan young people take an active civil position and vote for their future leader. I was very pleased that families came to the polling stations with small children. This is an important educational aspect: children see that parents vote, thus, they participate in the electoral process by a kind of active-passive presence. It is worth it", Svetlana Vasilkova emphasized.



She also added that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan were now at their highest level. "According to a hundred-point system, I estimate relations between Russia and Azerbaijan by 100 points. We see that in today's difficult geopolitical situation, Azerbaijan takes a pro-Russian position. In diplomacy, the Azerbaijani officials show themselves to be the highest professionals. Based on what is happening between our countries, we can be confident that our connections were, are and will always be at the highest level", the observer from Civil Dialogue concluded.