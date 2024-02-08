Direct flight to connect Astana and Batumi

8 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Regular flights between the capital of Kazakhstan and the resort of Georgia will resume in the summer.

SCAT announced the launch of direct flights.

The first flight between Astana and Batumi is scheduled for June 8. According to the updated schedule, flights on this route will be operated twice a week (on Tuesdays and Thursdays) on Boeing-737 aircrafts.

There will be more flights in July. There will be three flights per week, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan clarified.