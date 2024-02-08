Türkiye changes its tourism image

8 Feb. 22:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish image in the tourism sector is planned to change. The country wants to move away from the image of a cheap resort and attract wealthier foreigners.

"Hotel prices are rising not only in Türkiye, but all over the world. Despite this fact, Türkiye remains a destination that has the advantage in terms of price and money. Türkiye was known as a cheap destination, but now our goal is to get rid of this image",

President of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation Erkan Yağcı said.

At the same time, getting rid of the "cheap" image should not be done artificially by increasing prices in hotels. Türkiye does not strive to become the most expensive tourist destination, he added.

This year, they want to set a record for tourist flow in Türkiye. Last year, 56.7 million foreigners visited the country. This destination was the most visited by Russian travellers.