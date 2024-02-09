Armenian FM names benefits of country's membership in ICC

9 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan delivered a statement at the official welcoming ceremony for Armenia as the State Party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"We are convinced that the Rome Statute among other mechanisms has real potential to prevent any further escalation and atrocities, becoming a milestone towards stability and sustainable peace in our region," Ararat Mirzoyan said.

He also added that the Rome Statute and the ICC have had a great impact on the effective functioning of the international justice system.