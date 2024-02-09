Russia becomes top gasoline supplier to Georgia

9 Feb. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia became the largest supplier of gasoline to Georgia last year, the Competition, and Consumer Protection Agency of the Republic informs.

According to the agency, supplies of Russian fuel in 2023 exceeded 62% of total imports.

Romania ranks second in gasoline imports with a share of over 15%.

Bulgaria closes the top three. Fuel from Bulgaria came in the amount of 9.4% of the total supply.

The agency made a report to find out the competitiveness of supplier companies and investigate the sphere for violations of antitrust law.