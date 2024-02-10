Major fire occurs in Yerevan

10 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A fire occurred on the territory of a warehouse in Yerevan, as a result of which 6,000 square meters are engulfed in flames. Over 100 firefighters are currently working at the scene of the emergency.

In the capital of Armenia, a large fire broke out in the warehouse of a cannery. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic, the fire engulfed nearly 6,000 square meters.

Currently, 16 fire brigades and nearly 140 specialists are involved in extinguishing the fire.

Two people were provided with medical help due to smoke inhalation.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, there was no explosion during the fire. Construction materials and products were stored in the warehouse.