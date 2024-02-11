US Congress approves supply of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye

11 Feb. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US Congress has approved the transfer of 40 new F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye. This was stated in a message posted on the social media pages of the American Embassy in the republic.

"This week's decision by Congress to approve Turkish acquisition of 40 new and 79 upgraded F-16 aircraft is a major step forward. Türkiye's F-16 fleet is critical to NATO forces in ensuring future interoperability among allies",

Head of Diplomatic Mission Jeffry Flake

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported that they had expected a decision from Congress on the fighters by February 10. According to the Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, Ankara and Washington have reached a preliminary agreement that the United States will resolve the issue of selling the F-16 after the Turkish parliament gives the go-ahead for Sweden to join NATO.

Background

Several years ago, Türkiye made a request to the United States to purchase 40 new F-16 fighters. In addition to this, Ankara requested from Washington the modernization of 79 existing fighters, as well as spare parts and additional equipment.

In early December 2023, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the country expected to receive US fighter jets in response to the ratification of the Swedish application to NATO. At the end of January, Türkiye approved a protocol on Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance.

A few days later, the US State Department approved the possible sale of F-16s to Türkiye, as well as upgrade kits and other systems for a total of $23 billion. The US administration has already notified Congress of this decision. Congress was given 30 days to consider the deal.