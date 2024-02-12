Azerbaijan invests $3.8bln in revival of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur last year

12 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The total amount of investment in the revival of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur in Azerbaijan amounted to $3.8 billion - 55% higher than in 2022, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan reported.

Investments in Karabakh

More than 2.4 billion manat were invested in the Karabakh economic region (12% of all investments, of which 2.3 billion were spent on construction and installation works). Capital investments in Karabakh increased by almost 30%, investment in construction and installation works - by 27.8% .

Over 677 million manat were invested in the Fizuli region, 623 million manat were invested in Shusha region and 568 million manat were invested in the Agdam region.

How much has been invested in East Zangezur?

Investments in fixed capital in the East Zangezur region last year amounted to almost 4 billion manat - 19.5% of all investments in fixed capital in the country. Of these, 3.7 billion are investments in construction and installation work.

In total, 1.5 billion manat were invested in the Lachin region, 879.5 million manat were invested in the Kalbajar region and 639.2 million manat were invested in the Jabrail region.