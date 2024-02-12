Flow of tourists to Iran increases by 50%

12 Feb. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the President of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Raisi, the number of foreign tourists in Iran has increased significantly over the year.

"This year, we saw that the number of tourists visiting the country increased by 50%. The country filled the gap [in the tourism sector] that emerged after the end of the pandemic and created the necessary conditions for tourists",

Raisi said.

He noted that the development of tourism in the country was facilitated by the presence of a great cultural heritage and rich nature. In addition to this, Iran may be of interest as a medical tourism destination. According to Raisi, treatment in Iran is cheaper and more effective than in Europe.

To stimulate tourism, Iran unilaterally canceled visas for citizens of 28 countries in early February, including the Middle East, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and others. Within the country, 20 resolutions were adopted for tourism workers.

Russia and Iran have a visa-free regime at the group exchange level.