Iran asks FIFA to ban Israel from all football activities

13 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's football federation said it has asked world football's governing body, FIFA, to suspend Israel's football federation over the country's war on Gaza.

In an announcement posted on the Iranian football federation's website, Iran asked FIFA to "completely suspend" the Israeli federation "from all activities related to football".

The request also asks for "immediate and serious measures" by FIFA and its member associations "to prevent the continuation" of the Israeli "crimes and provide food, drinking water, medicinal and medical supplies to innocent people and civilians".

A group of Middle Eastern football associations, including Bahrain, Yemen, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, the UAE, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and Syria, have also "asked world football chiefs to ban Israel over the war on Hamas in Gaza."