Kremlin: meeting between Putin and Erdoğan may take place before elections

14 Feb. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian leader Vladimir Putin may visit Türkiye before the country's presidential elections.

The press secretary said that the parties were currently preparing for a meeting of the two Heads of State. However, according to him, the dates have not yet been determined.

"We expect that it will take place in the foreseeable future. We do not exclude it before the Russian presidential elections",

Dmitry Peskov said.

Previously, the media reported that Putin's visit to Türkiye was postponed to the end of April or beginning of May due to elections in Russia and Türkiye.

Presidential elections in Russia

Let us remind you that the presidential elections in Russia are scheduled for March 17 this year. Voting will take place from March 15 to 17. Four candidates will participate in the elections.