Immovable cultural properties to be conserved in Karabakh

15 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A number of immovable cultural assets in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district will be placed under state protection.

This topic was considered during the meeting of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture's expert council for the identification of immovable cultural assets.

The council members decided to place under state protection the mausoleums located in the villages of Alimadatli, Boyahmadli, Gizil Kangarli, and Eyvazhanbayli in the Aghdam district, the bridge located in the Kangarli village, the mosques located in the villages of Shahbulag, Abdal, and Gulabli, as well as the baths located in Aghdam city and Gulabli village.