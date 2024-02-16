Armenian armed forces attack Azerbaijan near Lake Goycha

16 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire by the Armenian armed forces today, the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan said.

"On February 16, at 12:50 (GMT+4), units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located near the Gunashli settlement of Basarkechar district opened fire from large-caliber weapons at positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Tazakand settlement of Dashkesan district," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani Army have taken adequate retaliatory measures in this direction.