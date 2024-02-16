Plane en route from Moscow to Ganja makes emergency landing in Baku

16 Feb. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

An AZAL plane en route from Moscow to Ganja made an emergency landing in the Azerbaijani capital due to unfavourable weather conditions in the destination city.

Near an hour ago, an AZAL airline plane en route from Moscow to Ganja made an emergency landing in Baku, the press service of the Azerbaijani air carrier reports.

The crew of the airliner decided to land in the capital of Azerbaijan due to unfavourable weather conditions in the area near the Ganja airport.

"The captain of the aircraft operating flight J2-5829 of Azerbaijan Airlines on the route Moscow (Vnukovo) - Ganja decided to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport,”

– a representative of AZAL informed.

The aircraft landed in Baku at 14:47 Moscow time.