Russians become main buyers of apartments in Türkiye

16 Feb. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian citizens became the most active buyers of residential property in Türkiye in January. Last year, Russians bought over 10,000 houses and apartments in the republic.

Last month, citizens of the Russian Federation purchased over 500 apartments in Türkiye.

Thus, for the second year in a row, Russians become the first in the list of buyers of Turkish real estate, the National Institute of Statistics informs.

Last year, Russian citizens became owners of over 10,000 houses and apartments in the Turkish Republic.