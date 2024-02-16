Dagestani philanthropists to spend 2 bln rubles to restore 18th century fortress

16 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Restoring the Akhtyn Fortress could cost 2 bln rubles. Funds for its reconstruction will be allocated by patrons of the region.

The Akhtyn Fortress in Dagestan, built in the 18th century, will be reconstructed using funds from a charitable foundation. It is planned to spend 2 bln rubles on its restoration, the head of the Akhtynsky district, Ablul-Kerim Palchaev said.

“Our patrons will allocate about 2 bln rubles for the reconstruction of the main attraction of the Akhtynsky district - the 18th century fortress. Project work is currently being completed, and we will soon begin the restoration. The work is planned to be completed by 2027,”

- Ablul-Kerim Palchaev said.

He noted that the restoration of the fortress will be carried out by the Akhtyn Fortress Foundation, which leased the facility for 40 years.