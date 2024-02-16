Fire season introduced in Kuban forests

16 Feb. 22:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Krasnodar Territory became the first region to introduce a fire season this year. The regional authorities urge residents and guests of the region to observe safety measures when visiting the forest.

The fire season has started in Kuban. The region became the first in the country to introduce a special fire prevention regime this year. The relevant announcement was made by the Deputy Prime Minister of the region Roman Luzin at a government meeting.

He stressed that the authorities intend to do everything necessary to detect and extinguish the fires as soon as possible, as well as take measures to prevent them.

The deputy head of the region also noted that as of mid-February, 61 fires had already been recorded in forest areas.

“We have carried out serious preparatory work to ensure preparedness for the upcoming fire season,”

- Roman Luzin said.