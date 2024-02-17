Azerbaijan, Armenia and Germany leaders hold trilateral meeting

17 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

A trilateral meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place today on the sidelines of a security conference in Munich.

The tripartite meeting was initiated by Scholz. Prior to the meeting, he talked separately with Pashinyan and Aliyev. The situation in the South Caucasus was discussed.