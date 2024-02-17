РУС ENG

Azerbaijan, Armenia and Germany leaders hold trilateral meeting

Azerbaijan, Armenia and Germany leaders hold trilateral meeting

© Photo: AZERTAC

Ilham Aliyev, Olaf Scholz and Nikol Pashinyan hold a trilateral meeting. The meeting is taking place within the framework of the Munich Security Conference.

A trilateral meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place today on the sidelines of a security conference in Munich.

The tripartite meeting was initiated by Scholz. Prior to the meeting, he talked separately with Pashinyan and Aliyev. The situation in the South Caucasus was discussed.

330 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos