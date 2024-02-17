First in 30 years wedding taking place in village of Aghali

17 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents of the village of Aghali are celebrating their first wedding in 30 years. The village is part of the liberated and already populated territories of Azerbaijan. The groom's father spoke about the happy event.

Today, a big event is taking place in the village of Aghali, Zangilan District of Azerbaijan: for the first time in 30 years, a wedding is taking place here.

The father of the groom spoke about what a wedding in the liberated territories means for the family and all residents.

“The wedding in this village was our dream, which came true. Our joy knows no bounds. Weddings and celebrations are necessary for Karabakh land. Our biggest dream was to live in our native land,”

– Baloglan Mirzaev said.