US, UK attack Yemen

17 Feb. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

After a series of attacks by the Houthis on ships and vessels of the Western coalition in the Red Sea, the UK and US armed forces launched a strike on the territory of Yemen. There is no data on dead and injured yet.

The UK and the United States have again attacked the military infrastructure of the Yemeni Houthis. There are no reports of casualties.

“The Houthi targets in Al-Hodeidah were attacked, in particular the area of the Ras Isa Port, located on the shores of the Red Sea,”

– Al Masirah TV channel informs.

The Houthis continue to attack ships and vessels in the Red Sea of the Western coalition states that support Israel in the fight against Hamas.

In particular, on Saturday morning, the rebels announced that they had attacked a UK oil tanker with missiles. According to them, “the target was hit.”