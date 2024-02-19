Türkiye joins Sky Shield Initiative

19 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has joined a defense shield project that aims to strengthen the European anti-ballistic air defense system, formally known as the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI).

Along with Türkiye, Greece also joined the initiative.

Launched by German chancellor Olaf Scholz in 2022, the initiative aims to strengthen NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense by facilitating the multinational acquisition and integration of a broad range of air defense capabilities by European countries.

The number of countries that joined the project reached 21, among them are Austria and Switzerland, which have historically maintained military neutrality.