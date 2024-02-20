Russia accounts for 70% of wheat supplies to Egypt

20 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to UN Comtrade data, Russian wheat exports to Egypt increased in 2023, with Russia accounting for over 70% of all imported wheat in Egypt.

For January-November 2023, supplies of Russian wheat to Egypt reached $2.3 billion, which is a third more than a year earlier. Russia is the main grain supplier to Egypt; at the end of 2023, Russia accounted for more than 70%, while in 2022 its share was less than 50%.

In total, Egypt purchased imported wheat for $3.25 billion. In addition to the Russian Federation, the grain came from the following countries: Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, France.