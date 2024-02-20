Apartments in Yerevan may become cheaper

20 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is an increase in apartment prices in Armenia. The issue is especially acute in Yerevan. The situation may stabilize this year.

According to official data, apartments in Yerevan have risen in price by an average of 10.3% over the past year. Unofficial statistics indicate a much more significant increase of up to two times.

The rise in real estate prices has reduced the number of transactions in 2023 by a third. In 2024, there is also no particular activity in the market. According to experts, in the second half of the year the Yerevan real estate market may stabilize, and the rise in prices for new housing will stop. Apartments on the secondary market in the capital of Armenia may become cheaper.