Airport terminal in Almaty to be renovated for $10 million

20 Feb. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The existing terminal will be reconstructed at the Almaty air harbor, President of Alps Airport Er Tunga Ersoy spoke about this.

"We spent more than $200 million on the construction of a new international passenger terminal, and we also plan to spend about $10 million on upgrading the existing old terminal",

Ersoy said.

He clarified that the existing terminal, after the launch of the new one, would only receive domestic flights. The new terminal will have international flights. The building is 87% ready, and the opening is scheduled for early summer.

In the future, the airport will be able to handle up to 14 million passengers annually. Last year, passenger traffic amounted to 9.5 million people. The air harbor was overloaded. It is designed for 2.7 million people a year.