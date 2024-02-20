Migrants from Karabakh leave Armenia due to poverty and unemployment

20 Feb. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

About 15% of Armenians who moved from the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan to Armenia six months ago have already left the country, Tatul Manaseryan, Doctor of Economics, Professor, Head of the Research Center "Alternative" said at a press conference at the Sputnik Armenia press center.

First of all, migrants faced economic difficulties in Armenia. The country has high levels of poverty and unemployment.

"According to official data, the poverty level in Armenia is 42%",

Manaseryan said.

He added that poverty in Armenia had been growing for the third year in a row, and last year the structure of the Armenian economy worsened.